Pirates in search for buried treasure at Holbeach Primary Academy

Pirates were hunting down gold coins at Holbeach Primary Academy as children celebrated the completion of their studies on villains and heroes of the high seas.

The celebration gave children and staff the chance to dress as pirates, with some creating their own costumes for a fun afternoon.

Activities on the day included an obstacle course which featured “buried” treasure in the form of a pretend gold coin for each child.

Around 80 children took part.

Year 1 and 2 teacher Natalie Palmer said: “The children absolutely loved it.”

The Land Ahoy topic saw children learning about pirates such as Blackbeard and Anne Bonny, and explorers and cartographers like Captain James Cook and Donington born Matthew Flinders.

The topic embraced the various flags flown on pirate ships, including cutlasses and hooks to symbolise they were ready to fight as well as the infamous Jolly Roger designed to strike fear into victims.

Miss Palmer said: “All of the flags were red or black in colour because they were made to scare people off.”

The wide-ranging studies also involved looking at different types of vessel, learning about water safety and a visit from the lifeboat charity, the RNLI.

• More pictures inside tomorrow’s Lincolnshire Free Press.