Pinchbeck to have 38 new homes?

Outline planning consent is being sought to build up to 38 new homes on land off Milestone Lane, Pinchbeck.

The Robert Doughty Consultancy, agents for applicants Mr and Mrs R Hart, say South Holland has a long-standing shortfall in the delivery of new homes and that should weigh in favour of consent being given.

They say the most recent statement last April identifies only a 2.9 year housing land supply and, in the absence of a five-year supply, consent should be granted unless “any adverse impacts of so doing would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits” when assessed against the National Planning Policy Framework.

The application includes six homes earmarked for social rented housing, 25 for market housing and seven “intermediate”.

The agents say: “The site itself has two distinct uses. To the north of Milestone Lane there is an existing car workshop and former farmyard, which has planning permission to be redeveloped in favour of three detached dwellings. This part of the site lies between existing dwellings.

“The remainder of the site, and by far the largest portion, is currently used as grazing paddocks for horses.

“Although largely undeveloped at present, the application site is firmly embedded within the village.”

The agents say a master plan has been drawn up to show how the site can be developed to include access off Milestone Lane, close to the existing access, which has been supported by discussions with the highway authority.

Pinchbeck is identified as a “main service centre” in the draft South East Lincolnshire Local Plan.

The Robert Doughty Consultancy says: “This revised designation in the emerging local plan is consistent with the assessment of Pinchbeck being the sixth most sustainable settlement in the South Holland and Boston Borough areas.

“The proposed development of up to 28 dwellings in this sustainable location would help meet the current demand for five years’ supply of housing whilst not undermining in any way the overarching strategy of the local plan.”

