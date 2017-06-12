Pinchbeck sports club has options for ground

Pinchbeck United Football Club is in talks with parish councillors about finding a new home in the village to play matches.

The club earned promotion from the Peterborough League Premier Division last month and will play alongside Bourne Town in United Counties League Division One.

We are working with the parish council to try to find an appropriate area within the village that we could move to Andrew Withers, chairman of Pinchbeck United Football Club

But Pinchbeck United’s current home of Glebe Field, off Knight Street, is not up to standards laid down by the Football Association (FA) for promotion and the club is looking at the option of moving to another site.

Next season the Knights are renting the Sir Halley Stewart Field in Spalding from South Holland District Council.

Andrew Withers, chairman of Pinchbeck United, said: “We are working with the parish council to try to find an appropriate area within the village that we could move to.

“However, this has to be suitable for the county highways department which could prove difficult given the roads in the local area.

“We need to find somewhere that both the juniors and adults can call home as currently our teams are playing at four locations scattered across Pinchbeck and Spalding.

“Moving to a new facility would be the best option and it would be designed to meet FA guidelines.

“But the facilities in the area are very poor, not just for Pinchbeck but other local clubs as well.”

Plans to upgrade Glebe Field, which is owned by Pinchbeck Parish Council, with new floodlighting, fencing, a footpath and stand were passed by South Holland District Council’s planning committee last Wednesday.

But its decision to grant planning permission came despite opposition from the parish council which claimed that its members had not been told about the improvements by the football club.

In its statement to the planning committee, the parish council said: “Glebe Field was bought just over 20 years ago, on behalf of the parish, to be used as a sports ground by Pinchbeck Cricket Club, Pinchbeck United FC and Pinchbeck East Primary School.

“The parish council has been supporting the football club in its quest to secure suitable land for a new football ground.

“But at no time was the parish council consulted by the football club on its intention to submit any planning application for any changes to Glebe Field.”

Mr Withers said: “The plans for Glebe Field were passed and, therefore, it does give us as a club options.

“But it is not big enough for all the teams and we have to contend with a certain amount of vandalism at the ground as well.”

