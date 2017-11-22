Search

Pinchbeck Penguins have Pudsey fun day

Pinchbeck Penguins Playgroup had a fun Pudsey day for Children In Need on Friday, dressing in spots, cakes and colouring Pudsey pictures.

Even the staff joined in with the dressing up fun!