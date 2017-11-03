PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: Supermarket expansion plans get council’s vote

Have your say

Plans by Morrisons Supermarket to launch a home shopping service in Pinchbeck have been backed by parish councillors.

The Lincolnshire Free Press reported two weeks ago that the retailer wanted to extend its store in Benner Road with a depot from which it could deliver shopping to customers.

During a meeting last Monday, councillors supported Morrisons’ plans to create an extra 169 square metres of floor space to store chilled goods before loading onto delivery vans.

A statement from architects Whittam Cox on behalf of Morrisons said: “The plans have been driven by a want to increase the offering within the local area by utilising the existing store to provide a home shopping service.

“The proposal uses a surplus servicing area and provides additional floor space for the storage and loading of customer shopping, prior to it being delivered by home shopping vans.

“We are confident that the proposed additions will be well-received by local residents and visitors to the store.”

