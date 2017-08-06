PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: New cemetery is a matter of urgency

Pinchbeck Parish Council is to step up plans to find a new cemetery due to a threat of burial spaces running out in five years’ time.

At their July meeting in West Pinchbeck on Monday, parish councillors agreed to ask for quotes on drawing up plans for a new cemetery in Pinchbeck after estimates showed that up to 12 burials a year are taking place in the area.

An offer from Pinchbeck Community Land Trust (PCLT) to use a seven-acre site in Blue Gowt Lane, off Market Way, as a burial ground and park was discussed at the council’s meeting in May.

But parish councillors were urged to take the lead on the scheme on finding an extension to the current cemetery off Cherry Holt Lane after it emerged that South Holland District Council is still looking for grave space in Spalding.

Coun John Allen, ex-parish council chairman, said: “When you look at the number of burials of the last five years, there is four years’ worth of burial space left, at a rate of 12 burials a year.

“We need to have a new burial space ready because the (existing) cemetery has filled up quite quickly over the last 15 years.

“I estimate that it would cost £50,000 to create a burial space from scratch and there’s more urgency about having a cemetery for Pinchbeck as we’ve got to offer this facility to people outside the parish as well.”

Speaking to our sister newspaper, the Lincolnshire Fress Press, in June about the Blue Gowt Lane site, PCLT chairman Peter Saunders said: “The trust’s original proposal was to build a park on the plot.

“But when the parish council looked at cemetery space in Pinchbeck, it asked us if we would consider sharing the land offered to the trust, while the council looked at extending the life of the existing cemetery.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, the district council’s portfolio holder for place, said: “There are around 450 grave spaces left in Spalding Cemetery, with approximately 50 burials per year.

“At current rates, we have nine years of space left, so we are currently looking at opportunities for further burial space in the Spalding area.”

