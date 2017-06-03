PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: Grass cutting offer is a bargain, says councillor

A package of seven grass cutting rounds in Pinchbeck for just over £1,000 a year is a ‘bargain’. according to Pinchbeck parish and district councillor James Avery.

He joined other parish councillors in accepting the offer from South Holland District Council at a cost of £1,040.55, adding to the two cuts done by county highways teams.

Changes to the grass cutting programme for road junctions and roundabouts were first announced by Lincolnshire County Council in June 2016.

Under the new plan, money is to be set aside for two cuts to highway verges resulting in a loss of revenue for town and parish councils.

Coun Avery said: “It would be good if the district council took up that responsibility (for grass cutting) and I think seven cuts at that price (£1,040.55) is a bargain.”

• Reports of burglary, criminal damage and disorder in Pinchbeck have fallen for the four months between February and May 2017, compared to last year.

In total, 14 incidents were reported during the period when 17 were received by police between February 1 and May 30, 2016.

But in West Pinchbeck, there were four burglaries and one case of criminal damage in West Pinchbeck over the four-month period, compared to just two last year.

• Plans to put four mobile homes for migrant workers on land in Pinchbeck have been backed by parish councillors.

Pinchbeck growers J.H. Howard and Son want the moble homes to stand on land in Herdgate Lane.

There was also support for plans to renovate, alter and extend a house in Glenside South, West Pinchbeck.

• Parish councillors have agreed to spend at least £1,600 on a new noticeboard for Pinchbeck Community Hub and Library.

The noticeboard would replace the existing one outside the library in Knight Street and be used for both community and parish council notices.

However, it was also agreed to repair the current noticeboard to be used in West Pinchbeck.