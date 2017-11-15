Pinchbeck Parish Council election

An election is to be held to fill the vacancy on the West Ward of Pinchbeck Parish Council following the resignation of Coun Sally Sneath.

The poll will take place on Thursday, November 30 between 7am and 10pm. There will be two polling stations, at Bromley Hall, Bourne Road, Pode Hole and West Pinchbeck Village Hall, Six House Bank, West Pinchbeck.

The deadline for postal votes has passed but those unable to vote at their polling station may still apply for a proxy vote up to 5pm on Wednesday, November 22.