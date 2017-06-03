PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: Chairman aims for ‘enjoyment’ in second year of holding office

Continuity is the preferred choice for Pinchbeck Parish Council after members elected its chairman and vice chairman to serve another year.

Couns Emma Beavis and Richard Dobbs, respectively, were appointed for 2017-18 during the council’s annual meeting at Pinchbeck Community Hub and Library last Tuesday.

Coun Richard Dobbs, vice chairman of Pinchbeck Parish Council.

However, the council is also searching for a new member after the resignation of Sally Sneath was confirmed by letter at the meeting.

In her letter, Mrs Sneath said: “This decision wasn’t taken lightly and it’s something I’ve been considering for several months.

“(But) after ten years as a parish councillor, it’s now time for me to spend time on other interests and I take this opportunity to wish the council all the very best for the future.”

Praising Mrs Sneath for her years of service, Coun Dobbs said: “We should thank her for all the good work she has put in for the community over the last ten years.”

There was also praise for parish clerk Barbara Camps from Coun Beavis who, in her acceptance speech, thanked colleagues for their “support and kindness”.

Coun Beavis said: “Many, many thanks should go to Barbara, who has steered me in the right direction, and all of you for your support and kindness over the year.

“We’ve had a lot of enjoyment over the last year and we look forward to this one.”

One of the developments that Pinchbeck could gain from is access to a new community fund linked to Larkfleet Homes’ Pinchbeck Fields project to build 169 houses in Wardentree Lane.

Larkfleet Homes has pledged to set aside £500 from almost every home sold and plough it back into the Pinchbeck community, up to a maximum of £50,000.