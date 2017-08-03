PINCHBECK PARISH COUNCIL: ‘Be bold’ call on asking for development cash

Future developments in Pinchbeck should be seen as an opportunity to bring more cash into the village, according to ex-parish council chairman Andrew Bowser.

Councillors were advised to be more proactive in asking developers to contribute towards educational and environmental projects in the area as part of any forthcoming planning applications.

Coun Bowser said: “For every single planning application, we should ask for funding to go to the pre-school, skatepark and cemetery.”

Meanwhile, plans for six new homes on land in Northgate, West Pinchbeck, have been backed by parish councillors.

Longstaff Estate Agents want to build six semi-detached homes on agricultural land which a planning statement described as “difficult to farm due to the larger agricultural machinery used in modern farming”.

The homes, if built, “would help to provide the supply of housing required to meet the needs of present and future generations,” according to the statement.

• Pinchbeck Memorial Ground, off Rose Lane, is to get a new bench after a donation from village-based debt management firm Anglia UK.

The donation was confirmed at Monday’s meeting as a goodwill gesture to celebrate the firm’s 20th year in business.

Alison Royal, Anglia UK’s training and recruitment manager, said: “As part of the celebrations, we wanted to make ourselves more visible to the local community and give something to show that we appreciate the support of local residents.”

In sharp contrast, an appeal to tidy up the entrance to Pinchbeck from Spalding has been made after its current appearance was branded “third world”.

Steve Colby, ex-president of South Holland Rotary Club, told parish councillors that overgrown verges in Church Street showed that standards had fallen since Pinchbeck was named Lincolnshire’s Best Kept Village in 1999.

He said: “If you come into Pinchbeck from Spalding, it looks like a Third World country and it needs tidying up.

“We used to win prizes in the Lincolnshire’s Best Kept Village Competition (1984 and 1993, as well as 1999), but it’s not the best kept village now.

“It’s looks scruffy and it also could be a traffic hazard.”

