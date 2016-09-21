Pinchbeck is showcasing what the village has to offer during this weekend’s Pinchbeck Live.

St Mary’s Church will be decorated for harvest and there will be tower tours, a quilt display, children’s crafts and stalls both days, plus a free concert Saturday (7pm). The Baptist Church has a flower festival, stalls, arts plus lunch (Saturday). There’s a model railway open weekend in the village hall, dance display/taster sessions in the church hall, as well as displays at the Community Hub and Library.