St Mary's Church will be decorated for Harvest over the weekend.

Pinchbeck is showcasing what the village has to offer during this weekend’s Pinchbeck Live.

St Mary’s Church will be decorated for harvest and there will be tower tours, a quilt display, children’s crafts and stalls both days, plus a free concert Saturday (7pm). The Baptist Church has a flower festival, stalls, arts plus lunch (Saturday). There’s a model railway open weekend in the village hall, dance display/taster sessions in the church hall, as well as displays at the Community Hub and Library.