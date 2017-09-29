Pinchbeck gym co-founder dies suddenly

The co-founder of a Pinchbeck gym has died suddenly, just three weeks after helping to organise a regional bodybuilding competition.

Scott Miller is thought to have collapsed while leading a boxing class at Heroes Gym in Edison Court, off Enterprise Way, shortly before 3.15pm yesterday (Thursday).

Emergency services, including Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, were called to the gym where Mr Miller tragically died.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call on Thursday to an incident in Pinchbeck, Spalding, where the caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response vehicles, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, but didn’t transport any patients to hospital.”

Originally from Scotland, Mr Miller opened Heroes Gym with business partner Vernon Gay in December 2014.

The pair, along with fellow business partner Luke Jackson, then brought the Mr Lincolnshire bodybuilding championships to South Holland Centre, Spalding, last month after a decade when the event was held in Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding Mr Miller’s death and the matter was now in the hands of South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office.