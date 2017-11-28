Pinchbeck guide Chloe (14) achieves Baden Powell Award

Have your say

Fourteen-year-old Guide Chloe Young is celebrating after achieving the prestigious Baden Powell Challenge Aaward.

Chloe, of 1st Pinchbeck (St Mary) Guides, had to do ten challenges which included organising an international evening, an activity about Fair Trade and a cooking competition.

Chloe Youn with , Guide leaders Bridget Scase (left) and Jane Amess MBE.

She then had to go on an adventure which was a Harry Potter murder mystery weekend.

The award was presented during a special evening where the Guides went tenpin bowling at Alley-Catz Bowling Lanes in Spalding before enjoying fish and chips at Sheddies.

The Guides also enjoyed a visit from three members of the RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind People ) plus two guide dogs called Ozzy and Nana.

Sheila’s dog Nana is 11-years-old and is now retired. Ozzy is still a working dog and Denis demonstrated how he helps him to get around.

A cheque for £50 was presented to the RNIB by the Guides, who have also completed the Sight Awareness Challenge Badge.

• To register an interest in joining the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides or the Senior Section or becoming an adult volunteer, please register an interest at www.girlguiding.org.uk