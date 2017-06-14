Pinchbeck Carnival is another hit this year

The Pinchbeck Carnival was marked as one of the most enjoyable ones yet after the support of the local community.

The three-day event included exciting performances by the Galloping Acrobatics who had travelled all the way from Wales. Jeff Wood performed as ‘Pavanotti’, drummers Kwaku and friends provided some African vibes, plus there was an energetic performance from Boston Jive.

Classic car parade characters Sophia Brian and Bridget Stott.

Young singers Holly Wright and Natalie Pailing entertained the crowds, as did popular band Retrospekt.

The parade was led by the carnival royalty float, carrying Queen Molly Smith and Princesses Briony Sweeting and Sigourney Bolton. Twenty cars from Boston Classic Car Club followed.

Winners of the float/walking entry competition were First Pinchbeck Brownies, second place went to Pinchbeck East Primary School and third were First Pinchbeck Guides.

Best stall competition was won by The Dog’s Trust, second was Spalding Amateur Radio and in third place was Pinchbeck Baptist Church.

In the Crafts and Food competition Lucy Pitcher won the Jean Russell Memorial Trophy for best overall children’s entry and Jane Amess won the WI salver for best adult entry.

Chairman Chris Schofield said thank you to everyone who supported and helped with this year’s event.

○ Plenty more pictures to come in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian (on sale on June 15).