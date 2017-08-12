PICTURE PERFECT: The majestic and the historic too

Email your pictures to jeremy.ransome@ iliffepublishing.co.uk, tweet them to @spaldingeditor, share them on Facebook or send prints to ‘What Makes Our Area Picture Perfect’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB

In the Spalding Guardian of July 6, we challenged you to capture photos of scenes or features that celebrate the area.

Crowland Abbey

Your first efforts were published on July 20 and here’s some stunning images from reader Dave Coats.

The photos might be of places you pass every day but perhaps without noticing the finer details, or they could be focusing on a feature that is hidden away and not normally appreciated in the hustle and bustle of modern life.

Your photos can be taken anywhere in Spalding or around South Holland.

When submitting your pictures, please provide a short sentence about why you feel it is a nice feature of the area, or a nice view.

Lime Court, Spalding

• Email your pictures to jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk, tweet them to @spaldingeditor, share them on Facebook or send prints to ‘What Makes Our Area Picture Perfect’, Spalding Guardian, Priory House, The Crescent, Spalding PE11 1AB