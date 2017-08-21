Picture perfect duo from the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press Baby and Toddler Photo Competition

Two of the cutest kids on the block found their faces were their fortunes in the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press Baby and Toddler Photo Competition.

Our readers voted for the winners, baby George Medford (seven months) and toddler Sophie Medford, who will be two in October.

They and their families have now been presented with larger than life canvas portraits, following photo sessions with the Photography Company, along with Nutmeg clothing vouchers worth £30.

George is the youngest of six children and mum Rebecca Medford (37) is over the moon with his win.

Rebecca told us: “The portrait is beautiful, really, really beautiful, and it will take pride of place in our living room.”

She believes George’s big blue eyes helped swing the vote his way.

With being so young, George will have more chances to enter the competition.

Rebecca says he was named after his dad, George, who says: “He’s got to keep going and keep his title.”

The Medfords, who live in Spalding, were on holiday when we announced the winners.

They didn’t believe the news to start with and persuaded Rebecca’s dad, Stuart, to send them a picture to prove it.

Nanny Alice Linger (23) and forklift driver Jamie Gardner (29) were also bowled over by the beautiful portrait of their beautiful little girl.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” said Alice. “We are very proud, She is a very happy little girl.”

Sophie, who lives in Spalding, is also making her family proud in other ways.

Alice said: “She’s very attentive and she’s quite a smart little girl. She’s already counting up to 10 and she will be two in October. She’s been talking and walking since she was around a year old.”

There were nearly 80 entries in the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press Baby and Toddler Photo Competition.

Some 48 beautiful babies and 29 cute toddlers had their photos printed in our newspapers after having their photographs taken at Morrisons, in Wardentree Lane, Pinchbeck, by professional photographer Andy Nield of The Photography Company.

It was always going to be a tough job to find a winner so we asked our readers to vote, and hundreds of people completed the coupon in our papers and sent it in.

