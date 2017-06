Spalding Arts and Crafts Society held its regular an exhibition in the Geest Gallery at Ayscoughfee Hall.

An excellent display of 59 paintings were on show from 19 artists and over 300 votes in the People’s Choice Award were well spread over the 19 artists.

Bev Healey came second

First place was 2015 winner Phil Draper with his acrylic painting ‘Dream of the Golden Auk’.

Second was 2016 champ Beverley Healey with her pastel painting ‘The Rock Pool’ and third was Mavis Chapman with her acrylic painting ‘Night Hunter’.