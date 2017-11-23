Peter’s picture perfect fundraiser at Gedney Drove End for Alzheimer’s Society

A grateful husband is fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Society this weekend as a thank you for its constant help.

Peter Jay (71) and wife, Serena (66) built their bungalow in Gedney Drove End around 16 years ago.

Peter, who has post polio syndrome, said: “We built ourselves a bungalow to suit my disability, my restricted mobility anyway, and, as it’s turned out, it is ideal for my wife, who has early onset Alzheimer’s dementia.”

Before their move, Peter and Serena ran a successful picture framing business in Sutton Bridge for nearly 30 years and now Peter is returning to his skills to sell handcrafted frames at Gedney Drove End and Dawsmere Village Hall from 2pm-4pm on Sunday.

Peter said: “The Alzheimer’s Society has been helpful with some really practical information at every stage of this journey. I just thought I would try to repay them in the only way I know.

“These organisations often know more than the health care professionals and the society has an expert on the end of the telephone.”

Peter is selling a selection of small frames and every penny will go to the Alzheimer’s Society, which researches the condition as well as helping families cope.

He’s giving visitors a choice of £1 or £2 frames, complete with good quality mounting cards.

Peter said: “If they do a little drawing or painting, I will then get them a little piece of glass and make the picture suitable for hanging in their homes.”

• Are you fundraising for a great cause? Email your story to editor jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

From our website ...

Spalding care home’s Memory Walk raises £720 for Alzheimer’s

Mind matters for Spalding law firm aware of dementia

Walking 100km for Alzheimer’s