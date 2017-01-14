Personal trainer with sights set on London Marathon

Kellie-Marie Bryan is set to tackle the streets of London.

The Spalding-based personal trainer is entering this year’s London marathon and admits: “I probably won’t be as hard on myself as I am on my clients! It’s easier to be hard on other people.”

In fact the fitness guru has every intention of training really hard over the next few months as she prepares for her first London Marathon – though encouragement from clients won’t go amiss.

This is the second year she has applied for a place in the run, and after last year’s disappointment in not getting selected she decided instead to run the Paris Marathon – in a time of four hours ten minutes.

She said: “It was amazing, really special. You are running round the Eiffel Tower and it’s definitely an experience. I did a lot better than I expected because I got injured in training and was told about six weeks before that I couldn’t do it, but I am quite stubborn. I was really pleased to get a good time.

“That was my first marathon and I think it gave me a taste for it, but I had it in my head it was London I wanted to do. Everybody says it’s the best one.”

In fact Kellie-Marie had to overcome an Achilles tendinitis injury to train for Paris, and says: “I must have been an absolute nightmare to live with.”

Nevertheless boyfriend Martyn Fox supported her through her painful recovery, and will hopefully be at the finishing line when Kellie-Marie completes the London marathon this year.

To ensure a place in the race, Kellie-Marie applied to run on behalf of Anthony Nolan, the charity that saves the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

Her grandfather was the inspiration for Kellie-Marie’s choice of charity – he currently has leukaemia.

Kellie-Marie said: “When I ran Paris he was really proud of me and it was just nice he got so involved and obviously now he’s poorly I knew I wanted to do it for a cancer charity.”

Kellie-Marie has to raise £1,850 for her charity place in the run and, quite apart from drawing up her training plan, is busy organising fundraisers. So far, there will be a band night at a date and venue to be decided.

Support Kellie-Marie by visiting her Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/igotintothelondonmarathon