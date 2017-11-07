Peppermint Junction update: Final surfacing to be laid from A17/A151 junction to Boston Rd roundabout

The £5.4m project to improve safety at the A17/A151 junction in Holbeach continues to progress smoothly, on budget and on time, with the A17 and A151 set to fully reopen for use during early 2018.

During October kerbing works up to the A17 roundabout were completed, the A17 (west) splitter island erected, traffic sign poles, street light ducting and the A17 North maintenance parking bay were installed and construction and surfacing of new footways and carriageway continued.

The second half of the culvert across the A17 was completed and drainage infrastructure works continued.

Diring November, all remaining surfacing from the A17 and A151 to the Boston Road roundabout will be completed, road marking works across the whole scheme will be carried out, there will be landscaping activities and top-soiling of verges and complete Installation of street lighting.

Also, traffic signs and bollards will be installed and there will be continued drainage infrastructure works.

Current traffic restrictions and closures

• Narrowed lane widths and reduced speed limits to 30mph on A17 and A151 for duration of the scheme;

• A right-turn ban on the A17 into the A151 until the end of the project;

• Access between Northon’s Lane and the A151 closed permanently;

• Overnight closures on the A17 and A151 between 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, until Wednesday,November 22, subject to weather conditions;

• The signed diversion route for the closure will be via the A17, A1101, A47 and A16 and vice versa.