Peele students say farewell in grand style

Style and class was the order of the evening on Friday when the Peele Community College in Long Sutton held its annual Year 11 prom.

The usual array of assorted vehicles brought young men in suits and young ladies in stunning dresses to an evening of music and dancing, with some dressing to the Masquerade theme.

Alice Chidgey won the award for Best Dress

The hall had been transformed using black and ivory drapery combined with purple mood lighting.

There were candelabras on the tables, food, drink and locally supplied sweets and Laddies ice cream.

The students then danced the night away to an excellent disco. As usual, the evening contained special awards:

• Best Hair – George Napier and Molly Southerland;

• Cutest Couple – Louise Defries and Tom Norton;

• Best Transport – Shannon Wallis (VW camper van, preceded by her family playing on trumpets – von Trapp style!);

• Best Suit – Josh Lester;

• Best Dress – Alice Chidgey;

• Prom Prince – Scott Croxford;

• Prom Princess – Molly Savage;

• Prom King – Adam Horspool;

• Prom Queen – Lily Thompson.

• Three full pages of pictures in the Free Press tomorrow (Tuesday).