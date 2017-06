Sutton Bridge Parish Council has received £566 from Stagecoach to pay for fire damage to a bus shelter on Bridge Road.

A double-decker burst into flames on October 26, when a driver was taking an out of service bus to a depot in Long Sutton.

There were no passengers on board and the driver exited safely before calling the emergency services.

