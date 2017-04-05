Pavanotti strikes a note for portrait by Pinchbeck drummer

A pair of musical maestros from Pinchbeck have put themselves at opposite ends of another artform.

Popular tenor Jeff Woods, alias Pavanotti, is the subject of a new portrait by world-famous drummer Gilson Lavis which he presented to the tenor in front of fans at Spalding Lifestyle Centre on Sunday.

Gilson said: “I met Jeff when I was signing books and portraits at the centre and we just got to know each other as friends.

“I suggested it would be a nice idea to do a portrait as it’s a great way of supporting local talent that deserves to be know throughout the world.

“I enjoyed doing it but it was a bit of a challenge as portraits of people like Jeff are new territory for me.”

Jeff said: “I don’t like looking at myself but when Gilson’s portrait came through it me, I thought it perfectly captured me in entertainment mode.

“I’m delighted and chuffed to bits with the portrait done by Gilson Lavis who is one of the best drummers in the world.”