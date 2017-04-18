Paul’s retro disco makes £601 for Air Ambulance

Fundraiser Paul West and his wife Toni have made another £601 for charity after a retro disco in Sutton Bridge.

This was the second disco the pair, from Queen’s Street in the village, had put on for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

It was held at the Sutton Bridge Constitutional Club and Paul, who runs the authentic vinyl disco, Mental As Anything, arranged and paid for everything, including a great buffet, staff at the club bar and a brilliant vocal guitarist act, Alan Vibes of Wisbech.

He was supported by Donna and Mark Phillips and various other friends.

Paul has arranged another disco on December 9, this time with a Christmas theme.

This time the money will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, for Donna, who recently lost someone dear to her.

Paul is also arranging another charity classic car show on September 10 at Long Sutton Barns.