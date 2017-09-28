Pathway cleared for road crash victims’ memorial in Wyberton

A £40,000 permament memorial for victims of road crashes is finally taking shape in Wyberton through the determination of a bereaved mother and aunt.

Anne Bourne, whose daughter and niece both died in a crash on the A52 between Boston and Skegness in April 2004, saw the foundations laid for a pathway at Westgate Woods for what will become the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial last week.

So far, more than £25,000 has been raised towards the memorial since Anne officially launched the memorial project in May 2016.

Anne, of Boston, said: “We’ve been lucky enough to have raised enough money to get the path put in now and we’re going to start planting up wildflowers, such as daffodils and bluebells.

“I’ve also just accepted a quote for an oak structure that will be a shelter on the path where a memorial stone will be laid so I’m absolutely ecstatic about the way things are going.

“But we still have quite a lot of money to raise which is why we’re planning to put on a fashion show in Spalding next month.”

The memorial project has been made possible after Boston Woods Trust, which owns and manages Westgate Woods, made land available to provide a space where families and friends can come and remember those who have died on the county’s roads.

A pathway at Westgate Woods which points towards Boston Stump in the distance has been laid, funded by a £10,000 Heritage Lottery grant and money raised by the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial Committee.

Fundraising events organised by the committee have included a family fun day and raffle at Kirton Town Hall held in June, a ukulele concert at Graves Park Social Club, Kirton, in February, a collection at Sainsbury’s, Spalding, in July.

Meanwhile, donations have been made by Persimmon Homes East Midlands (£1,000 through its Community Champions scheme), Churches Together in Boston (£1,000) and £5,000 from Tesco’s Bags of Help community grant scheme.

You can donate to the Louise and Sarah Memorial Fund, named after Anne’s late daughter Louise Nuttell and niece Sarah Wilkinson, through Lloyds Bank using account number 01303486 and sort code 30-91-04.

