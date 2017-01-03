Partying in the new year in Spalding

It was party time on New Year’s Eve in Spalding with events being held at the South Holland Centre and Springfields Events Centre.

More than 350 guests attended the celebrations at Springfields, where they enjoyed a three-course meal followed by live music from Take That tribute band Rule the World and a disco by M & N Entertainment.

One of the families enjoying the evening at the South Holland Centre.

There was also a midnight balloon drop over the dance floor.

Events Centre manager Susan Norton said: “Everyone had a very enjoyable evening whether they were just couples celebrating together or larger family or company groups.

Both the band and the disco kept the dance floor full right the way through to 1am.

At the South Holland Centre just over 200 people of all ages enjoyed a family party.

Revellers enjoyed a buffet and disco and earlier in the evening there were children’s games.

