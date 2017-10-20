Party planners raise £944 for Macmillan

Have your say

A Macmillan Coffee Morning including cakes, refreshments, afternoon teas and a giant raffle raised a fantastic £944 for the charity.

Sisters-in-law Sara Woodrow and Lucy Oldershaw, who run their own party planning and celebration cake-making business Epulari Events, were delighted with the turnout to their coffee morning held in Weston on September 29.

They thanked everyone who attended and supported them by making donations.

Carolyn Naylor of Macmillan is pictured receiving the cheque from Lucy and Sara.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG121017-119TW