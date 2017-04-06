Parish council to meet about housing applications

Two separate developments which could see up to 200 new homes built in Crowland are to be discussed by parish councillors later this month.

Crowland-based farmers N. Woodroffe and Sons have applied to build 100 homes in Crease Drove which the applicants also plan to widen.

In addition, another application to build up to 100 new homes in the same area which was turned down by South Holland District Council in October has been put in again.

Parish councillors are worried that the plans together would lead to the disappearance of a “buffer area” between homes and Crease Drove Industrial Estate.

In a letter to the district council, South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes said the plans by N. Woodroffe and Sons would have “a detrimental impact on businesses” nearby.