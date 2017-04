Reverend Nic Hasnip of Long Sutton Baptist Church is pictured ) receiving a donation of £500 from Long Sutton Parish Council chairman Charles Moore.

The donation is for the Baptist Holiday Club, which is celebrating 50 years in 2017.

The council usually donates £350 each year but increased the total this year so celebrations for the commemorative year can take place and as a token of appreciation for the work the volunteers put in to provide the club each year.