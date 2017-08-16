Parent pleads for children’s play area in Gedney

A Gedney mum-of-three has written to parish councillors to ask for a new play area for children in the village.

In a letter read out at Tuesday’s parish council meeting in Gedney Drove End, the unnamed mum said: “We have no park for our kids when there are loads of them living in Gedney.

We would very much like to provide a play area for Gedney but, unfortunately, we don’t own any land there A spokesman for Gedney Parish Council

“There must be at least 60 to 70 kids in the village and I have three children myself who all need somewhere to play.

“There is a field off Albert Avenue that is just wasteland now and it would be lovely if we could have it as a park where children could play safely.

“We pay our council tax, as people in other villages do, yet the people of Gedney have nothing.

“No post office, no shop and no park, when Gedney Dyke has got a small park?

“So why can’t we have one for plenty of children to enjoy it?

A parish council spokesman said: “We would very much like to provide a play area for Gedney, especially as we have recently completed a play area in Gedney Dyke.

“Gedney Drove End also has a nice play area, with both of them having been made possible due to the council owning the ground to site them on.

“We have been looking at a site for Gedney but, unfortunately, we don’t own any land there.”

