Paratriathlete inspires Gosberton youngsters

Paratriathlete Clare Cunningham inspired youngsters at Gosberton Academy when she visited on Friday.

Clare, a former Paralympian swimming gold medallist, finished seventh in her triathlon category at the Rio Paralympics last summer.

She put all 136 children from the seven year groups through their paces sh she oversaw circuit training.

Then she held an assembley and hosted a question and answer session with the eager youngsters, who had carried out plenty of research to prepare them.

Head of Academy Sarah Gray said: “It was such a good day – the children loved it. When one year group was doing the circuits, the rest would be cheering them on. They also enjoyed seeing Clare’s special bike and her medals.

“When they came in after lunch the air of axcitement was fantastic. We are launching quite a few sports clubs this year and our message to the children was that you can achieve if you put your mind to it.”

• Two pages of pictures in Thursday’s Spalding Guardian (February 2).