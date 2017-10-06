‘Paralytic’ Holbeach man assaulted two 14-year-old boys

A 24-year-old man assaulted two 14-year-old boys as he drunkenly attempted to take their bicycles, a court has heard.

Kieron McPherson, of Marshlands Drive, Holbeach, admitted assaulting the two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when he appeared before magistrates at Boston.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that at 6.30pm on May 21, the two boys were riding their bicycles in Marshlands Drive when they were stopped by McPherson, who was intoxicated.

He asked one of the boys if he could take his bicycle and when he refused, he grabbed the handlebars and tried to get it off him.

Ms Stace said McPherson then went over to the other boy and asked him for his bicycle so he could ride it home, but the boy refused so he again tried to shake it and get the boy off.

She said he knocked the boy over and pulled his hair and hit him but the boy refused to let go of his bicycle.

She said witnesses followed McPherson and saw him go into number 68, his home address.

She said that when he was arrested by the police he said he had been drinking a lot of alcohol and ‘was paralytic’ and didn’t remember what he had done or what his intentions had been.

“If it was me, it was me. It must have been me,” he told the police.

Ms Stace added that he had referred himself to Addaction.

Mitigating, Philippa Chatterton said it had been an “unfortunate incident”.

She said he had been drinking excessively and having blackouts, following losing his job and his girlfriend.

She said he was “genuinely remorseful” and “disgusted with himself”, but had now reduced his drinking and got a new job.

The magistrates ordered McPherson to pay £50 compensation to each of the boys and fined him £200 and £115 in costs and charges.