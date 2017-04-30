Parading in fancy bras for charity

Spalding solicitor Anita Toal is getting ready to march the streets of London once again in a fancy bra to help raise money for breast cancer charities.

She will be joined by her sister Linda Taylor and her friend Joan Beale as they take part in the 20th London Moonwalk on May 13. The event will see thousands of ladies (and some men) donning bras to walk the marathon 26.2 mile distance through the night.

The fun event is for walking only as no running is allowed and takes in the capital’s landmarks such as Big Ben, the London Eye and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Anita (50), who is Managing Partner at Maples Solicitors in New Road, said: “I think I have done the Moonwalk now about six or seven times. I’m hoping to raise at least £500.

“You can train for it but the fact that it’s done in the dark is difficult to train for.

“The hardest part is getting through those last miles when you know that other people are at home asleep.

“But there’s a great atmosphere, a party atmosphere and that keeps you going.”

“I would be grateful for any donation, however small (or large) and please think of me and the other 15,000 women (and a few brave men) parading around London scantily clad when you are looking forward to a good night’s sleep on the evening of the 13th.”

The theme at this year’s Moonwalk is the vibrant ‘roaring ‘20s’ - with feathers and gangster-styled fancy dress.

To sponsor Anita go to her fundraising page at https://moonwalklondon2017.everydayhero.com/uk/anita-1