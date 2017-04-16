Pam does the double as Moultons Citizen of the Year

A mother, grandmother, charity fundraiser, Best Kept Village volunteer and variety show organiser is The Moultons’ Citizen of the Year 2017.

Pam Stanley (66) was a nominee too good to ignore for parish councillors in Moulton, Moulton Chapel, Moulton Marsh and Moulton Seas End looking for someone deserving of recognition for their tremendous service to their community.

This year’s winner made history, as Pam was also named Citizen of the Year nearly 10 years ago, making her the first person to win the award twice.

Pam said: “I was really surprised because there are lots of people who do things in Moulton and the other villages.

“Having said that, I was really chuffed to be recognised in this way which shows that people do notice what you do and how much you do.”

A former secretary and dispenser of medicines at Moulton Medical Centre, Pam runs Moulton Ladies group, volunteers for Moulton in Bloom and the annual flower festival at All Saints Church in the village.

She is also a fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice and Marie Curie, a committee member for Moulton Community Centre and Village Hall, organises monthly bingo nights, Moulton’s Got Talent and two ladies’ luncheons a year.

Pam, married with two sons and two grandsons, said: “I’ve run Moulton Ladies for a lot of years and it’s rewarding to see women of all ages there.

“We’ve also a Last Night at the Proms at the community centre, theatre trips, musicals and I organised ladies’ luncheons and fashion shows at Boston West Golf Club which raised £2,500 last year.

“I don’t have a lot of spare time and when the councillors read my nomination, they felt that this had to be the winning one.”

As The Moultons’ Citizen of the Year, Pam succeeds Margaret Horn (85) alongside whom she works at Moulton Community Centre and All Saints Church.

Margaret said: “I’ve known Pam for a long time and she always does a lot of work, especially at the community centre and in organising the Garden Crawl in July.

“She’s a wonderful person who deserved The Moultons Citizen of the Year Award because she works very hard.”