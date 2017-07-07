Pair run the distance for cancer fighter Allison

Two determined 12-year-olds have raised £1350 in support of a family friend who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Allison Law (40), who is mum to Jada (6) and Jet (4), was told in January that she had advanced cervical cancer. Her husband Andrew was warned that she may have just six to twelve months to live.

Allison Law awards Ellie Lindsay her medal for completing the 5k for Cancer Research UK.

Since the diagnosis, the Spalding mum’s family and friends have been rallying round to support her. Family friend Ellie Lindsay and school friend Grace Groucott decided to run a 5k Race for Life at Bourne Academy on Friday (June 30) in honour of Allison. The money they raised will go to Cancer Research UK.

Thankfully, Allison has undergone what their doctor has called a “miraculous” recovery and is now on the brink of remission.

She has had intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy and the couple, who run the Crystal Inn in Spalding, also made changes to their diet. This included juicing and taking in superfoods with antioxidants, plus tumeric. They also turned to Chinese medicine and homeopathy.

The original tumour, which had wrapped around her kidney, has shrunk from the size of an envelope to less than the size of a pea.

Allison said: “Andrew, my husband, was my rock. He made all the decisions and faced people and took the kids to school. I had the easy job as I was in hospital.

“It was devastating when I was told I had cancer. I was told it was Stage 4 which is when it is metastasising in the bones and kidneys.

“It was a tough decision to take to fight this. It is about positivity. In my head I was positive. My husband did not tell me that they said I had 6-12 months. You just look at your children...

“I knew something was wrong as I was having abnormal bleeding. At the time you think is it being unlucky? You think why me?

“Macmillan were fantastic and we’ve had so much support from people.

“There was even a What’s App group set up called Allison’s Support Group.

“When I found out the girls were doing the 5k for me I was so happy and emotional.”

Ellie’s mum Lynzey Moore said: “They wanted to do this for Allison. I am so proud of them, they did so well.”

Allison’s husband Andrew (40) said: “ We’ve had so much support from everybody. It’s been like a river of positivity flowing towards us. We have hit some real lows and you think ‘crikey’ but it makes the highs so much higher.”