Pair of fires overnight in West Pinchbeck

Firefighters were called out to a pair of fires involving farm machinery and hay in West Pinchbeck overnight.

Crews from Spalding and Bourne used a water hose to put out a combine harvester fire in Parson Drove, West Pinchbeck, just before 9.40pm on Thursday.

It happened nearly 90 minutes after firefighters from Spalding used a water hose and other materials to put out a bale of hay on fire in Short Drove just before 8.15pm.

Earlier this week, a wooden shed, fencing, hedging and a gas barbecue were all badly damaged by fire in a garden outside a house in Cluttons Close, Crowland.

Crowland and Market Deeping firefighters were called out just after 1.30am on Tuesday and used water hoses to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire was a bonfire nearby which had spread to the fencing.