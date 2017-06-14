Painting to start soon at Spalding’s water tower

Work to clean-up and repaint Spalding’s Chatterton Water Tower is “progressing well”, according to owners Anglian Water.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said today (Wednesday): “The scaffolding has been erected and the tower has been wrapped in a protective film to help keep the building clean.

“The tower is currently being steam cleaned to remove any dirt and for minor repairs to be carried out before painting begins. The specialist paint will be applied in the next couple of weeks.

“Chatterton Tower is a famous local landmark and unique part of Spalding’s landscape. Once the painting is complete we’re looking forward to unveiling it to the local community.”