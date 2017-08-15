Owner reunited with pair of dogs found on Weston bypass

A search for the owner of two male German Shepherd dogs found in Weston over the weekend has ended successfully.

South Holland District Council raised public attention about the two dogs on social media earlier today and a spokesman described them as “two tone and dark brown” in colour.

A message posted on social media yesterday (Monday) said: “We rescued two extremely handsome, well cared for German Shepherd dogs with the help and assistance of a young lady on the A151 at Weston.

“The poor things were scared out of their wits after dodging between lorries, cars and vans.

“They are now safe having been reported to police and taken to vets for safe keeping until they are collected by the dog warden or their owners.

A district council spokesman later confirmed that the owner of the dogs had been found.

