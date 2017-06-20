Overwhelming help from our community for victims of Grenfell Tower fire

People came out in force to help a mum from Holbeach St Marks and her friends provide donations to victims of the London tower block fire.

Mandy Baxter and volunteers organised two vans filled with shoe boxes and bags of gifts which they took to London on Saturday (June 17). She was helped by her son, and friend Reshma Patel.

It started from a social media post on her page that read: “I’m going to collect bits and send shoe boxes. If anyone wants to help please contact me via messenger. Thank you.”

She was overwhelmed with support, with people arriving at her home at all hours to hand over the shoe boxes they had filled with toiletries, toys and sweets.

The group also took bag loads of clothes and books that had been donated, as well as toys and household items.

Mandy said: “I literally woke up and saw the news early Wednesday morning and what has happened has played on my mind. I thought ‘I have to do something’. I phoned Westminster City Council and then spoke to St Clement’s Church, who said they were still accepting donations.”

She added: “Baytree Garden Centre donated a van, as did Fresh Linc, who also organised a driver (Sorren). Pavers Shoes at Springfields gave me 50 shoe boxes and The Works (also at Springfields) donated toys and crafts.

“It’s just fantastic that within 48 hours people of this community really came together and helped people who really are in a terrible situation - a great community spirit from everyone involved.”

They also thanked South Lincs Competitive Swimming Club, Ayscoughfee Hall School, and friends and family for their help.