Overjoyed parents celebrate the arrival of Christmas Day babies

Proud parents Amy Holmes and Kel Hodds are celebrating the arrival of their first child who was born on Christmas Day.

The couple, from Moulton Seas End, pride themselves on delivering on time through their chilled and ambient haulage business, Kelfreight, but Amy had an inkling right from the start that baby Scott Thomas Hodds wouldn’t arrive on the due date, December 19.

Amy (30) told us: “I had pretty much always said to Kel from day one that he’s going to be a Christmas Day baby but he wouldn’t believe me.”

Amy and Kel (34) set off from home at 7.30am on Christmas Day to go to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

“My contractions started at 2.30am and I refused to go to hospital to start with because there is nothing they can do there straight away,” said Amy. “We held on as long as we could and obviously, by 7.30am, we had to go because my contractions were getting stronger.”

Scott Thomas was born at 5.30pm, weighing 7lb 11.5oz, and the family had a midnight drive home.

“It felt very strange because we are used to being just the two of us and we had to keep making sure Scott was fine,” said Amy. “He’s settled in very well.”

The couple are overjoyed at Scott’s arrival and Amy says his grandma, Kel’s mum Linda, is very excited to have a new grandson as are Kel’s sister, Samantha, and her four children “who really love him”.

Amy was delighted by the care she received at Pilgrim, telling us: “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Six minutes after Scott Thomas arrived there was a second bundle of joy, Esme, for mum Sophie Brocklesby (25) from Kirton.

Esme tipped the scales at 6lb 4oz.

Sophie said: “It was really brilliant, I was only an hour-and-a -half in labour. It feels absolutely perfect to have a child born on Christmas Day.”

Sophie also praised the staff at Pilgrim, saying: “They were absolutely brilliant. I couldn’t fault them.”

Parents from Skegness were also celebrating the birth of a baby at Pilgrim on Christmas Day.