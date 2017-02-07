Outdoor ‘snore’ to help the homeless in South Holland

A charity helping homeless people wants volunteers to sleep under the stars for one night – so no-one else has to do that night after night.

Framework is a charity and a housing association and provides places for homeless people to stay.

In Spalding, Framework has six emergency spaces and eight move-on units with another 15 move-on flats in Holbeach.

The charity will host the Lincolnshire Big Snore from 7.30pm on Friday, February 24 at Venture House, Endeavour Park, Boston.

Framework’s events and community officer Abigail Mayfield says: “The Big Snore is a chance to experience for one night what rough sleepers endure every night.

“By 3am we find people are grateful to have a warm bed to go home to and we hope lots of people will want to sleep out so others don’t have to.”

Framework operations manager Sandra Blow said: “Homelessness is increasing across the country and across Lincolnshire due in particular to changes in the benefits system, funding cuts and the national housing shortage.

“Homelessness is a devastating experience and it can be hard for people to recover without the right kind of support which we provide. Our work is supported by Lincolnshire County Council – however the high level of need means that additional funding raised from the public is very welcome. So we hope people will be keen to take part in the Big Snore and provide sponsorship to help local people in need.”

The Big Snore is the final event in Lincolnshire Co-op’s three month programme of support for organisations tackling homelessness across Lincolnshire – during which the Co-op is raising more than £20,000 as well as providing substantial gifts in kind.

• To register for the Lincolnshire Big Snore please email fundraising@frameworkha.org or calling 0115 970 9553.