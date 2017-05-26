Outcry prompts county highways bid to boost visibility at Peppermint Junction

County highways has stepped in to boost visibility at Peppermint Junction following protests from Spalding Guardian readers about barriers put up for roadworks.

The county council is replacing the T-junction of the A151/A17 at Holbeach with a roundabout, but Spalding business leader Phil Scarlett led the charge by saying an already dangerous junction had been made worse.

He said: “It’s a nightmare trying to come out of this junction and Lincolnshire highways have made it worse. It is absolutely dangerous.

“There’s no visibility in either direction because the barriers have been placed at drivers’ eye-level.”

Our Facebook page and website saw fellow drivers agreeing with Mr Scarlett, with one saying: “I go this way everyday to work and yes it’s very dangerous – you can’t see over the top at all and cars aren’t slowing down on the road even though there are roadworks.”

Sam Edwards, senior project leader for county highways, said: “This issue stems from A151 road level being slightly lower than the A17. The barriers have to be a certain height to provide suitable protection for both the public and the contractor. Unfortunately these two issues have compounded to slightly impair visibility.

“Our contractor and site team have made adjustments and are continuing to review the positioning to further improve visibility.

“We advise motorists to take extra caution at the junction while the works are taking place. “People should also remember that there is a right-turn ban preventing people from turning from the A17 on to the A151, which will be in place for the duration of the project.”

• There will be road closures on the A17, the A151 link road and Northon’s Lane as contractors work on the £4.8million Holbeach scheme.

A17 road closures include the following: four nights from 7pm-6am on dates to be decided between July 24 and August 2 for tie in ramps to be installed, 12 nights on dates to be decided between November 13 and December 22 for final surfacing.

The A51 link road will close from July 24 to September 4 for the construction of a new roundabout along its length (which will include roadways for a yet to be built business park for the proposed Food Enterprise Zone and a site earmarked for homes). This work also involves resurfacing.

Northon’s Lane (the A151 link road access) will close from June 26 to December 22.

County highways say there will be “some carriageway incursion” at Boston Road roundabout, due to works involving building a new footpath along Boston Road North. That work began this week and is scheduled to last until June 30.

The right turn ban from the A17 onto the A151 link road remains in place until February 19.

A public right of way (footpath) will be close between June 6 and February 19. There will also be a lay-by closure on the A17 between the same dates.

Motorists using the A17/A151 overnight on June 1 and 2 will find three-way traffic signals from 9pm to 6am as work is carried out to divert overhead power lines.

Times and dates for the roadworks were supplied by county highways, but will be subject to change as the scheme progresses.

