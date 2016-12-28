Our digital services are getting better

CABINET CALL: By Coun Malcolm Chandler of South Holland District Council

This year has seen SHDC make a number of effective improvements to our digital services.

Some highlights include the full-scale revamp of our website and the setting up of self-service pods in our reception area at Priory Road.

The next 12 months will see even more enhancements being delivered and some of these are already under way.

We are now offering residents a more flexible way of paying for council services like council tax, planning, licensing, rents and garden waste collections.

These can be paid through direct debit, online and by automated telephone service.

You will also be able to pay at over 30 Post Offices and PayPoint locations from February 2017, making the whole process quicker, easier and far more convenient.

We’re going to be making some further announcements on this subject very soon, so watch this space.

On a separate note, it is pleasing to hear that reported incidents of antisocial behaviour are reducing in Spalding.

However, to continue to give the police the necessary powers to deal with offenders, you may have noticed a number of signs currently going up in Spalding town centre.

The signs are promoting a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which the council has set up in a bid to continue the clamp down on street drinking and other anti-social behaviours. A PSPO is a new piece of government legislation giving authorities additional powers to crack down on nuisance behaviours in our public places.

The Spalding PSPO is a designated area stretching from St Thomas’s Road north to West Elloe Avenue and from the railway station east to Commercial Road (a full map is displayed on the signs).

If you are caught drinking alcohol in a public place, spitting, dropping litter or urinating within the area you could face a fine of up to £1,000.

We accept that there is still a public perception of street drinking and that is something we want to change. I am confident that the PSPO will help achieve that .

The new law does not allow for a complete ban on drinking alcohol in a public place and the offence continues to be that of failing to comply with an officer’s request to cease drinking when called upon to do so within a designated PSPO area.

I would encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour taking place in this area, or elsewhere in the district to report it the police on 101.

On a final note, I would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and all the best for 2017.