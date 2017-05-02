Opinions on A16 voiced ahead of council survey

Free Press readers have been making their views on the A16 known ahead of an evaluation study to assess how successful - or not - the new road has been.

And two things have already been made abundently clear - that the road should have been a dual carriageway and many consider the road badly designed.

The county council is seeking residents’ opinions on the much-malingned road, which opened in 2011 and by-passes Cowbit and Crowland, linking the A1175 at Spalding to the A15 at Eye, near Peterborough.

The consultation begins on Tuesday, May 9 and completed questionnaires need to be received by 5pm on Friday, June 9. The results will be available on the county council’s website in the autumn.

Paul Jeffrey commented: “The A16 is a truly dismal failure - it very clearly should have been a dual carriageway for starters.

“This road is so slow and accident-prone that ludicrous amounts of traffic still uses rat-runs through countless surrounding villages - putting 40-tonne lorries onto tiny, battered lanes and speeding idiots into housing estates and school zones!”

And Dave Delve added: “Designed by an idiot at the cost of innocent lives. Should have been a dual carriageway with more roundabouts and been on the other side of Crowland so it could be part of a Deeping St Nicholas bypass - an opportunity missed.”

Although average speed cameras have been installed on the Crowland by-pass section of the road, the A16 is plagued by speeding drivers and ‘boy racers’ - as highlighted on the front page of last week’s Spalding Guardian (‘Boy racers cheating the speed cameras’, April 27).

Young drivers have been seen ‘racing’ at speeds of up to 100mph, then pulling into lay-bys just before the speed cameras to avoid being caught.

Brian Pilkington commented: “I use it and have to adopt an oddly-docile driving style. I look with bated breath on my journey, as vehicle after vehicle overtakes one vehicle to then pass another. All of this happening in the face of oncoming traffic.”

As part of the consultation, two drop-in sessions will be held at Crowland Community Hub, offering people the chance to meet the project team, complete a survey and find out more about the scheme.

The sessions will be held on Friday, May 19 from 9.30am to 12.30pm and Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 1pm.