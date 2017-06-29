WORD ON THE GROUND: Harvest will focus the mind

I saw the first field of swathed oil seed rape today, it looked a bit on the “young” side, but it means harvest is just around the corner.

With all the world events and political upheaval over the last few months, it almost seems trivial by comparison, but, of course, harvest is the pivotal time in the arable year and whilst in the thick of it, there is little time to think of anything else.

To me, that is part of the joy of the season, in that, even if there is little or no time to relax, that in turn means all the other everyday problems can be ignored for a few weeks - for now, let’s hope for an easy path through.

Thinking back to the political situation, we are at the start of a dizzying battle to find a new path for British agriculture.

For 40 years, the CAP has dominated every aspect of food production and its funding.

The system which was devised to provide plentiful cheap food to appease any potential unrest, as well as provide an income safety net for a diverse array of farming systems, now has to be unravelled without causing a catastrophic collapse.

The whole cost and reward balance is now so ingrained that without a long transition any major change could do just that.

I listened to the reassuring words of junior minister George Eustice at the Lincolnshire Show and the appointment of political heavyweight, Michael Gove, as DEFRA chief should provide some reassurance, after all, he was so well loved when in charge of education wasn’t he?

Roll on harvest!