WEEKEND WEB: Make sure you buy British!

South Holland NFU group secretary Andrew Cross writes our Word on the Ground column.

I think it is fair to say that those of us who live and work in the South Holland area are acutely aware of its scale and importance when it comes to the proportion of UK produce grown here.

Focusing people’s minds on the importance to the economy of buying British has been a key area for many years through the development of assurance schemes such as Red Tractor and the work of the National Farmers Union amongst others.

It was, however, highlighted to me during a recent discussion with a local flower-growing member that the work that had been done, whilst successful, was historically weighted toward the food aspect of the industry and that further work was required to promote the importance of buying British in the ornamentals sector.

Speaking from a personal point of view, I have to agree.

Whilst I am very aware of the provenance of food and drink that I purchase, I do not necessarily consider it to such a degree when purchasing flowers or plants.

This in itself goes some way to showing the effectiveness of previous campaigns when it comes to food and I am pleased to say members from the South Holland branch are working closely with NFU HQ to develop a plan for ornamentals.

The next event in the diary for the South Holland branch will be our NFU Ball on November 4 at Springfields Events Centre, when we will do our utmost to ensure that the produce and decorations are all locally sourced – except the wine! If you are interested in joining us, please contact Elisa at the office or email her at: elisa_gaunt@nfumutual.co.uk for further information.