WEEKEND WEB: Furry fun at our party!

Each week, we have a column from the Jerry Green Dog Shelter

We had a great time at our summer birthday party seeing some of our past adopters and four-legged friends and new friends too.

Blue the standard poodle.

Our dog show classes were nice and full and everyone had a great time. We managed to raise an amazing £2,154.28 for our wonderful dogs, so thank you so much to everyone who attended.

We also shared some fantastic news. Our centre has received £250,000 in funding to build a pavilion and renovate our meet and match rooms and shop on our site.

The PawPrint pavilion will be home to our training classes, be somewhere to train and work with our rescue dogs and will also be a fantastic versatile space for the community to hire out.

The Meet and Match block will house a bigger and better shop for our adopters and community to visit, lots of spaces to carry out our meet and match process and also some ‘zen rooms’ for our dogs who are struggling to cope in kennels.

This part in particular will make a huge difference to the stress levels of some of our most vulnerable dogs, so we cannot wait for this work to begin.

Most of this funding was down to a fantastic grant from the PawPrint Charitable Trust who we are hugely grateful to, as both the PawPrint Pavilion and Meet and Match rooms will have a huge impact on our rescue dogs’ welfare.

We also announced the start of our huge fundraising campaign to raise £200,000 by the end of 2018 in order to renovate our kennels - though more on that in next week’s edition of the Spalding Guardian.

Visitors on Sunday were able to take a look at the plans for the forthcoming renovation and hear about the changes in more detail. If you want to hear more about what we have happening at the centre and keep up to date with the fundraising and build work, please email elizabeth.hempstock@jerrygreendogs.org.uk to join our mailing list.

Dog of the Week - Blue

Meet Blue, our 18 month old Standard Poodle.

Blue is a really lovely, playful young boy. He can be a little worried in new environments, but quickly gains confidence. He is looking for a home that is able to give him a lot of time and attention as he has Addison’s disease.

With Blue having Addison’s, this means he does want a stable home that can give him a daily routine and keep his stress levels down, as this can have a negative effect on his illness.

Blue will need to be on steroids to control his illness for life and have monthly trips to the vets to monitor his condition and receive the medication he needs.

We have estimated that all together, this should cost £80 a month. Other than that, Blue is just your average playful young poodle, desperate for someone to look past his illness and take him home to give him all the love he deserves.

Blue loves other dogs and we feel he would do well having other dogs in the home with him. He loves to play and could get a little boisterous around them.

We would want meetings at the centre with any potential dogs in order to see that they get on well.

Blue is a very playful young boy and can get quite bouncy at times. We feel he could live with children who are used to bouncy playful dogs.

If you think you could be there for Blue, or for more information about Blue’s condition , call the Algarkirk team to arrange a visit on 01205 260546

Therena’s training tips

Lots of dogs can suffer with their impulses, which can cause dog reactivity, snatching food and ignoring their owner.

The main thing here is to teach your dog that you are more exciting than anything they are trying to get to and to wait for permission first.

There are lots of different exercises that you can do with your dog to help build this up, which we will cover on the coming weeks.

Exercise number 1:

While your dog is on the lead, throw a treat just out of their reach. When they try to get to it, hold onto the lead, make them wait (use the command wait or leave it) until they have given you eye contact and then walk them over to the treat to eat it. It will take consistent practice, but eventually they should learn to not run to the treat until you allow them too.

We run a variety of training classes and 1-2-1s at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, If you would like to find out more about positive training techniques call our Centre Trainer on 01205 260546.