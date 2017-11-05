WEEKEND WEB: Big job to make room for Job Centre Plus

South Holland’s Coun Colin Johnson writes this week’s CABINET CALL.

As you may be aware, the council recently announced that the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will be bringing its Job Centre Plus service to our Priory Road offices.

This will see part of the council buildings transformed, so I thought I’d use this column to focus on some of the changes you will see over the coming months.

The move will see part of the building’s ground floor refurbished, with the work set to start before Christmas and be completed by March 2018.

The DWP will have its own office on the ground floor and once the work is finished, you will notice some other significant changes to the building.

The reception area will be staffed by both DWP and SHDC staff and the DWP will have its own seating area so there is no disruption to SHDC customers.

It is worth mentioning that services provided at the council offices will be unaffected while the work is progressing and reception will remain open as usual throughout the week.

There will, of course, be some noise whilst the work is on-going, but this will be kept to a minimum during office hours.

It’s a big project and one which will be beneficial for both parties.

For the council, the move will provide us with income as we strive to make better use of our office accommodation and reduce running costs of the building.

I’m not giving away any trade secrets here by saying that there is currently space within Priory Road which could be used more effectively.

The move also strengthens our position in southern Lincolnshire as a hub to provide services from and leaves the door open for us to engage with other key partners in the future.

I’m looking forward to the work getting under way and of course seeing the re-vamped building completed next year.