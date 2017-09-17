WEEKEND WEB: Awards are sweet for long-servers in 1967

We look back to the Spalding Guardian this week 50 years ago.

Mr I L Slatopolsky, general manager of Spalding beet sugar factory, presented long service awards to Mr BC Bertolaso and Mr A Love.

Mr Bertolaso started work for BSC in 1927 and came to Spalding as a sugar boiler in 1933.

Mr Love started at the Spalding factory in 1937 as a boiler and both worked up to sugar end foreman and shift superintendant.