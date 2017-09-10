WEEKEND WEB: An introduction from Andrea

This week, new NFU joint group secretary Andrew Thorpe pens our Word on the Ground column

This is my first article for the Lincolnshire Free Press “Word on the Ground” having only recently been appointed as a joint group secretary for the South Holland branch.

The local farming community is very dear to my heart, having had close family connections with the industry all my life. Indeed, my own father was an arable and pig farmer for many years.

The family connections continue with my husband’s family also being actively involved in the farming industry, until their retirement a few years ago.

Having worked within the Agency for approaching 13 years, I was delighted to accept the position of group secretary for the South Holland branch of the National Farmers Union, and indeed a joint Agent for the NFU Mutual Agency in Spalding.

My new role will involve working closely with the local agricultural community, discussing and managing their needs for both the present and the future.

I am fortunate in that I was able to accompany the recently-retired group secretaries, Steve Barber and Diane Hunt, on many of their meetings in 2016 and will therefore already be well known to a large number of my new clients.

I am very much looking forward to meeting you all and growing my knowledge of your businesses and the wider agricultural industry, as I learn more about my role within the National Farmers Union.

Outside of the office during the winter months you will find me beating on various shoots within the Norfolk area alongside my husband, who works our five dogs and our daughter - who is also a fellow beater!